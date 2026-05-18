KMC Update - Army Emergency Relief and Using Food as Medicine

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Army Emergency Relief (AER) launching a pilot program to begin supporting reserve Soldiers with Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, and how to incorporate healthier foods into your diet with Melissa Davis, Ramstein Health Promotion registered dietician, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 19, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 05:22
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91902
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111713110.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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