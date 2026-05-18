(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Army Emergency Relief and Using Food as Medicine

    KMC Update - Army Emergency Relief and Using Food as Medicine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.18.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Army Emergency Relief (AER) launching a pilot program to begin supporting reserve Soldiers with Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, and how to incorporate healthier foods into your diet with Melissa Davis, Ramstein Health Promotion registered dietician, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 19, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 05:22
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91902
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111713110.mp3
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Army Emergency Relief and Using Food as Medicine, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AER
    Foods
    Health
    Support
    Finance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio