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    AFN Vicenza Report 05182026

    AFN Vicenza Report 05182026

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    ITALY

    05.18.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    AFN Vicenza 1 minute report describing Trojan Footprint 2026. The exercise is a multinational operation to test readiness and combat power to deter any aggression.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 04:30
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91901
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111713037.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Vicenza Report 05182026, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Trojan Footprint
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    SETAF AF

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