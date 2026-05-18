AFN Vicenza 1 minute report describing Trojan Footprint 2026. The exercise is a multinational operation to test readiness and combat power to deter any aggression.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 04:30
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91901
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111713037.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Vicenza Report 05182026, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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