The Maintainer Podcast - Episode 11

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We're back with another episode of The Maintainer Podcast, where we explore the people and projects driving fleet readiness at MARMC. Join us as Capt. Dan Hemminger reflects on his first year in command, and Project Manager Ben Reynolds discusses the successful maintenance availability of USS James E. Williams. We also spotlight DC3 Prince Opuku’s experience on the All-Navy Men’s Soccer Team and hear valuable insights from MARMC Mental Health Counselor Kezia McNair in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. Finally, get an inside look at the daily operations of the Gas Turbine Shop with GSM1 Caine and GSM2 Schmitz, and learn about the power of curiosity and community outreach with STEM Program Manager Arvin Persaud.







(00:00:00) Intro



(00:01:35) CO Update with Captain Dan Hemminger



(00:04:18) Project Manager Ben Reynolds details the successful maintenance availability of USS James E. Williams



(00:12:15) DC3 Prince Opuku shares his experience representing the Navy on the All-Navy Men’s Soccer Team



(00:23:03) MARMC Mental Health Counselor Kezia McNair in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month



(00:24:18) GSM1 Caine and GSM2 Schmitz discuss the critical daily fleet support provided by MARMC’s Gas Turbine Shop



(00:32:24) STEM Program Manager Arvin Persaud highlights local volunteer efforts and the universal impact of STEM



(00:44:18) Wrap Up



(00:44:43) Sign-Offs



(00:45:16) Outro