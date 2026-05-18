NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 13, 2026) An interview with Lt. Cmdr. Marian King, command chaplain, to discuss the importance of establishing and maintaining happiness. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 06:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91891
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111709589.mp3
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Lt. Cmdr. Marian King, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.