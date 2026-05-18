(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Italy ACS

    USAG Italy ACS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    05.13.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio spot for the USAG Italy Army Community Service on Caserma Ederle. ACS delivers programs tailored to help Soldiers and families. They maintain community readiness and resiliency through a wide range of educational opportunities, special events, individualized counseling services, and other offerings.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 03:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91889
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111709500.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Italy ACS, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Army Community Service
    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio