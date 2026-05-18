Radio spot for the USAG Italy Army Community Service on Caserma Ederle. ACS delivers programs tailored to help Soldiers and families. They maintain community readiness and resiliency through a wide range of educational opportunities, special events, individualized counseling services, and other offerings.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 03:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91889
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111709500.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Italy ACS, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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