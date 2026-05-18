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    AFN Naples Regional News - Aerial Tech Adaptation and Trading Tactics, Saving Lives

    AFN Naples Regional News - Aerial Tech Adaptation and Trading Tactics, Saving Lives

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    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.12.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    260512-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 12, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment testing a Group 3 unmanned aircraft system with a vendor during the Saber Strike fire support coordination exercise and U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron on Chièvres Air Base invited local firefighter recruits to participate in a joint fire training exercise. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 04:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91888
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111709491.mp3
    Length: 00:02:27
    Year 2026
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, AFN Naples Regional News - Aerial Tech Adaptation and Trading Tactics, Saving Lives, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    firefifghter
    AFN Naples
    News & Policy

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