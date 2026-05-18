AFN Naples Regional News - Aerial Tech Adaptation and Trading Tactics, Saving Lives

260512-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 12, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting the U.S. Army’s 2nd Cavalry Regiment testing a Group 3 unmanned aircraft system with a vendor during the Saber Strike fire support coordination exercise and U.S. Air Force firefighters from the 424th Air Base Squadron on Chièvres Air Base invited local firefighter recruits to participate in a joint fire training exercise. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb Foote)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 04:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91888
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111709491.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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