Pacific Pulse: May 18, 2026

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On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, Yokota Air Base opened its gates to the local community for the 50th annual friendship festival; in the Indian Ocean, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Tom Shultz, commander of Task Force 76, visits the USS Boxer; and in Saipan, contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begin debris collection operations in Susupe, following the damage caused by super typhoon Sinlaku.