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    Pacific Pulse: May 18, 2026

    Pacific Pulse: May 18, 2026

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    JAPAN

    05.18.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, Yokota Air Base opened its gates to the local community for the 50th annual friendship festival; in the Indian Ocean, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Tom Shultz, commander of Task Force 76, visits the USS Boxer; and in Saipan, contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begin debris collection operations in Susupe, following the damage caused by super typhoon Sinlaku.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 19:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91887
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111709345.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: May 18, 2026, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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