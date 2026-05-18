On this Pacific Pulse: In Japan, Yokota Air Base opened its gates to the local community for the 50th annual friendship festival; in the Indian Ocean, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Tom Shultz, commander of Task Force 76, visits the USS Boxer; and in Saipan, contractors supporting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers begin debris collection operations in Susupe, following the damage caused by super typhoon Sinlaku.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 19:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91887
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111709345.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: May 18, 2026, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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