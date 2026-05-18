AFN Sasebo High Noon: F-22 Raptors Arrive in Japan

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 18, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand reports on the arrival of F-22 Raptors to Kadena Air Base, Japan, recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, May 18, 2026. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joelle Angrand)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 23:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91885
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111709333.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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