Legends Among Us - Colonel David Teeples

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The 70th Regimental Commander of 3d CR, Colonel (Ret.) David Teeples stopped by Lucky 16 Chapel during Brave Rifles Week to catch up. From his enlisted time in the Wisconsin National Guard to talking with Army Rangers on the USS Kittyhawk, COL Teeples has had a prolific career in the Army. He discusses how success at every level boils down to trust, how it transcends time, and how it immensely contributes to the success of every organization. (Recorded on 14 May 2026.)