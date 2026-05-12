(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Legends Among Us - Colonel David Teeples

    Legends Among Us - Colonel David Teeples

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    3d Cavalry Regiment Public Affairs Office

    The 70th Regimental Commander of 3d CR, Colonel (Ret.) David Teeples stopped by Lucky 16 Chapel during Brave Rifles Week to catch up. From his enlisted time in the Wisconsin National Guard to talking with Army Rangers on the USS Kittyhawk, COL Teeples has had a prolific career in the Army. He discusses how success at every level boils down to trust, how it transcends time, and how it immensely contributes to the success of every organization. (Recorded on 14 May 2026.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 22:55
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91881
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111707278.mp3
    Length: 00:40:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Legends Among Us - Colonel David Teeples, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Cavalry Regiment
    Chaplain
    Fort Hood
    Operation Iraqi Freedom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio