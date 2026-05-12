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    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP34: Rotation 26-06 2-1ID (CSM Huckleby and CSM Deleon) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

    Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP34: Rotation 26-06 2-1ID (CSM Huckleby and CSM Deleon) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Audio by Annette Pritt 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.

    In this episode, host Command Sgt. Major Gary Kurtzhals, Outlaw40 sits down with the Command Sgt. Major Jacob Huckleby, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Major. Mike Deleon, Outlaw40N to discuss the NCO Corp. They talk about tangibles and intangibles, the importance of the culture and traditions in a unit, tactical and technical, and standard operating procedures.

    To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.
    Thinking Inside the Box Podcast at
    Thinking Inside the Box on Apple Podcasts
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcast on Spotify
    Thinking Inside the Box | Podcasts on Audible | Audible.com

    We encourage you to watch our TAC Talk series on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@tactalks-operationsgroupntc.

    Follow us on Facebook to see more from Operations Group, NTC
    https://www.facebook.com/operationsgroupntc

    Visit us on our Official Unit Webpage:
    https://home.army.mil/irwin/units-tenants/ntc-operations-group

    “Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.

    Episode hosted by Command Sgt. Major Gary Kurtzhals and edited by Annette Pritt

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91878
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111706622.mp3
    Length: 00:24:32
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP34: Rotation 26-06 2-1ID (CSM Huckleby and CSM Deleon) (NTC Warrior Chronicles), by Annette Pritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Lessons Learned, Trends, Army Readiness, Lead Train Win, NCO Corp, NTC Warrior Chronicles

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