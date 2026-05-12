Thinking Inside the Box - The Gauntlet EP34: Rotation 26-06 2-1ID (CSM Huckleby and CSM Deleon) (NTC Warrior Chronicles)

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Thinking Inside the Box – The Gauntlet, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles, brings you interviews with the United States Army’s experts in combined arms maneuver, the Observer Coach Trainers (OC/Ts) of Operations Group, at the National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, California.



In this episode, host Command Sgt. Major Gary Kurtzhals, Outlaw40 sits down with the Command Sgt. Major Jacob Huckleby, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and Command Sgt. Major. Mike Deleon, Outlaw40N to discuss the NCO Corp. They talk about tangibles and intangibles, the importance of the culture and traditions in a unit, tactical and technical, and standard operating procedures.



To stay updated with the latest video from Operations Group, NTC Observer, Coach / Trainers, be sure to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch. Stay tuned for more episodes in the future.

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“Thinking Inside the Box and TAC Talks” are a product of the Operations Group, National Training Center, part of the NTC Warrior Chronicles.



Episode hosted by Command Sgt. Major Gary Kurtzhals and edited by Annette Pritt