(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 1

    Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Audio by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    In the debut episode of the Army AI Integration Center Podcast, Lt. Col. David Paddock sits down with Capt. Thomas Canchola to cut through the hype and establish a clear foundation for what artificial intelligence actually is. At its core, AI is statistics performed at scale: pattern recognition applied to massive datasets, not magic, and certainly not science fiction. The conversation covers the critical differences between AI tools and why applying the wrong tool to the wrong problem leads to failure. Hallucinations, training data limitations, and the importance of human-in-the-loop decision making are unpacked in plain language.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 12:25
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91877
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111705888.mp3
    Length: 00:30:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 1, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio