In the debut episode of the Army AI Integration Center Podcast, Lt. Col. David Paddock sits down with Capt. Thomas Canchola to cut through the hype and establish a clear foundation for what artificial intelligence actually is. At its core, AI is statistics performed at scale: pattern recognition applied to massive datasets, not magic, and certainly not science fiction. The conversation covers the critical differences between AI tools and why applying the wrong tool to the wrong problem leads to failure. Hallucinations, training data limitations, and the importance of human-in-the-loop decision making are unpacked in plain language.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 12:25
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91877
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705888.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Boots-n-Bytes - AI for the Modern Warfighter - Ep. 1, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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