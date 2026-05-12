NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 13, 2026) An interview with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eduardo Clemente, Naval Air Station Sigonella administration officer, and Yeoman 1st Class Kane Tschudi, command pay and personnel administrator leading petty officer, to discuss permanent change of station, selected reserve opportunities, Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer brief and passport services. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 09:05
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91875
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705498.mp3
|Length:
|00:16:36
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eduardo Clemente and Yeoman 1st Class Kane Tschudi, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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