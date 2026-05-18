260514-N-EB640-1002 NAPLES, Italy (May14, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting 68th triage exercise and NSA Naples Town Hall. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 04:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91868
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705384.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Regional News - 68th Triage and NSA Naples Town Hall, by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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