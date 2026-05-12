Arrivederci Class

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 15, 2026) Radio spot highlights the Fleet and Family Arrivederci course. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Garrp)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 06:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91863
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705335.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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