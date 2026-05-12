KMC Update - Mindfulness Mission and Effective Parenting

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on reducing stress with Marcus Gradney, a speaker from the Mindfulness Mission, and effective parenting strategies with Dina Deboer, from Army Community Service, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 15, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 05:52
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91855
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705315.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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