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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Food Pantry

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Food Pantry

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.14.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the Aviano Food Pantry at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support active-duty service members, their families, civilian employees, Italian nationals and Italian Air Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 07:16
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91849
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111705241.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Food Pantry, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    family support
    Food pantry
    Base Resources
    community
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

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