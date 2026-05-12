A radio spot highlighting the Aviano Food Pantry at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to support active-duty service members, their families, civilian employees, Italian nationals and Italian Air Force personnel. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 07:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91849
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705241.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Aviano Food Pantry, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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