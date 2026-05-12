Danielle talks about pilot for department of War

Danielle McCammon, TRICARE Overseas Program Chief, talks about the new Pilot program for Department of War civilian employees in Japan, May 14, 2026. The new Pilot program offers a variety of benefits for civilian employees navigating healthcare in Japan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 22:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91846
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111705013.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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