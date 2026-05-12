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    Danielle talks about pilot for department of War

    Danielle talks about pilot for department of War

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Danielle McCammon, TRICARE Overseas Program Chief, talks about the new Pilot program for Department of War civilian employees in Japan, May 14, 2026. The new Pilot program offers a variety of benefits for civilian employees navigating healthcare in Japan. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 22:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91846
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111705013.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danielle talks about pilot for department of War, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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