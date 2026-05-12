U.S Navy preventive medicine technicians assigned to the 3rd Med Bn, 3rd MLG, and Airmen assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, and 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, participate in a joint preventive medicine training at Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2026. The training enhances proficiency in preventive medicine techniques such as pest management, insect identification, sanitation, water testing, and disease mitigation improving participants’ exposure to the tools and responsibilities, while reinforcing their role in protecting the warfighter. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 22:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91845
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111704991.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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