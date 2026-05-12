G6 Email safety

Santavain Mckinnie, the primary key management infrastructure manager with the Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) G6 talks about business email compromise awareness, May 11, 2026. MICIPAC G6 continues to give internet and email safety training and awareness to the U.S. Service members. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 22:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91844
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111704990.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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