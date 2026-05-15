On this pacific pulse: U.S. Airmen conduct a POW/MIA mission in Vietnam, U.S. Sailors conduct operations in Mariana Islands, U.S. Soldiers conduct C-UAS training in the Philippines
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2026 01:39
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91842
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111704973.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse : May 15, 2026, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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