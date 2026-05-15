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    Pacific Pulse : May 15, 2026

    Pacific Pulse : May 15, 2026

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    SOUTH KOREA

    05.14.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Dominick Smith 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    On this pacific pulse: U.S. Airmen conduct a POW/MIA mission in Vietnam, U.S. Sailors conduct operations in Mariana Islands, U.S. Soldiers conduct C-UAS training in the Philippines

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.15.2026 01:39
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91842
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111704973.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse : May 15, 2026, by SGT Dominick Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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