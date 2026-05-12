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    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 6

    Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 6

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    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Audio by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    This month, Pete and Kristin dive into behavioral science research with internationally recognized insider threat expert Dr. Deanna Caputo, the Chief Scientist for Insider Threat Capabilities and a Senior Principal Behavioral Psychologist at The MITRE Corporation. From her ground-breaking work on CIA’s Project Slammer to her latest MITRE insider threat studies, Dr. Caputo knows her science. And while she and Kristin share a love of behavioral science research, it turns out that she and Pete share a passion for singing….

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 11:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91836
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111703025.mp3
    Length: 01:02:19
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 6, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCSA BTAC Episode 6

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