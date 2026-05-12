Behavioral Threat Analysis Center – Beyond the Bulletin: Episode 6

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This month, Pete and Kristin dive into behavioral science research with internationally recognized insider threat expert Dr. Deanna Caputo, the Chief Scientist for Insider Threat Capabilities and a Senior Principal Behavioral Psychologist at The MITRE Corporation. From her ground-breaking work on CIA’s Project Slammer to her latest MITRE insider threat studies, Dr. Caputo knows her science. And while she and Kristin share a love of behavioral science research, it turns out that she and Pete share a passion for singing….