The LOGSTAT: Surviving a Unit Deactivation

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Episode #52: Turning in property can be a nightmare with just a few pieces alone. Now add the complexities of a unit deactivating and the entire process can seem overwhelming. However, it doesn’t have to be. The Army has programs to make the turn-in process efficient. If your unit is tasked with a deactivation, you can not only survive but thrive. On this episode, CPT Garett Pyle meets with a unit that has accomplished just that. CPT Doug Smith serves as the S-4 OIC and SSG Andrew Arrison serves as the S-4 NCOIC of the 3rd Psychological Operations Battalion (Airborne). They discuss how they survived their unit deactivation and provide guidance on how other units can be successful in any type of equipment turn-in. Additionally, they provide some great insight into sustainment operations for Special Operations.



CASCOM YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@CASCOM1/videos



Video Podcast Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9q3AdCfNCY