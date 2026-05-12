AFN Sasebo High Noon: Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 Commences

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (May 13, 2026) - Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham reports on the commencement of Exercise Tiger Balm 2026 at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., recorded onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Japan, (May 13, 2026). The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Pridham)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 22:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91827
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111701877.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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