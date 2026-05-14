Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: May 14, 2026

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In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: Three Senate Republicans broke with their party in the latest vote to curb President Trump's war powers against Iran; Austria scrambled fighter jets to intercept Air Force planes in its airspace without proper clearance; and two military working dogs with 15 years of combined service retired at Yokota Air Base in Japan.