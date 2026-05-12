Radio spot featuring Air Force Colonel Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, informing members of the May Samurai Fitness Challenge.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91825
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111701719.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CC Yokota - Samurai Challenge, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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