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    CC Yokota - Samurai Challenge

    CC Yokota - Samurai Challenge

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    JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Radio spot featuring Air Force Colonel Donavan Laskey, 374th Airlift Wing deputy commander, informing members of the May Samurai Fitness Challenge.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91825
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111701719.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CC Yokota - Samurai Challenge, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Fitness
    Yokota Air Base
    Samurai Challenge
    Murph 2026

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