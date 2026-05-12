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    High Noon Newscast - Recruit the Recruiters

    High Noon Newscast - Recruit the Recruiters

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    TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.05.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    High Noon Newscast centered on the "Recruit the Recuiters" seminar that took place on Yokota Air Base on Thursday, May 6th, 2026. The seminar briefed Airmen on critical updates to special duty assignments..

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 20:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91824
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111701717.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, High Noon Newscast - Recruit the Recruiters, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Recruiters
    Seminar
    Recruiting
    Special Duty
    Air Force
    Yokota Air Base

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