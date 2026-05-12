High Noon Newscast centered on the "Recruit the Recuiters" seminar that took place on Yokota Air Base on Thursday, May 6th, 2026. The seminar briefed Airmen on critical updates to special duty assignments..
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 20:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91824
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111701717.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, High Noon Newscast - Recruit the Recruiters, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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