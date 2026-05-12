A 15 second radio spot on the Battle Built fitness readiness program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 13, 2026, to July 31, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 04:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91822
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111699937.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Battle Built, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.