The FAR and Beyond | Beyond Episode 36: Revolutionary FAR Overhaul: FAR Part 5: Tables over Text

In this episode, we discuss the streamlining of FAR Part 5 under the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO), which reorganizes the section into a chronological life cycle approach consisting of three main phases: pre-solicitation, solicitation, and award. We explore major updates including the retirement of the term "synopsis" in favor of "notice," the implementation of four user-friendly tables to clarify posting timeframes, and deleting outdated subparts.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91819
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111699660.mp3
|Length:
|00:08:22
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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