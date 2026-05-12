The Quill & Sword | CAAF Chats Ep 70: United States v. Campos (C.A.A.F. 2025)

In this episode, we address victim impact statements under R.C.M. 1001(c). Specifically we discuss the inclusion of uncharged misconduct by the accused in the unsworn statement and whether it constitutes victim impact. We offer takeaways for how trial and defense counsel can apply this rule in practice.
Learn more about The Quill & Sword series of podcasts by visiting our podcast page at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/thequillandsword. The Quill & Sword show includes featured episodes from across the JAGC, plus all episodes from our four separate shows: “Criminal Law Department Presents” (Criminal Law Department), “NSL Unscripted” (National Security Law Department), “The FAR and Beyond” (Contract & Fiscal Law Department) and “Hold My Reg” (Administrative & Civil Law Department). Connect with The Judge Advocate General’s Legal Center and School by visiting our website at https://tjaglcs.army.mil/.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91816
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111699648.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:02
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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