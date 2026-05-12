A 15-second radio spot on Outdoor Recreation that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 13, 2026, to Aug. 13, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 09:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91815
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111699579.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Outdoor Recreation, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.