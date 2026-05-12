Radio Spot - RTT Travel

A 15-second radio spot on RTT travel that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 13, 2026, to May 13, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 03:34
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91813
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111699355.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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