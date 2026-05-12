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    Radio Spot - RTT Travel

    Radio Spot - RTT Travel

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.12.2026

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot on RTT travel that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 13, 2026, to May 13, 2027, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Juliana Londono)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 03:34
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91813
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111699355.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - RTT Travel, by SSgt Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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