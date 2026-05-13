In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The cost of the Iran war has reached an estimated 29 billion dollars, lawmakers say they need another Pentagon funding request immediately. A U.S. Soldier charged with sexual abuse of a fellow soldier has been sentenced to 17 months in prison, reduction in rank, and a bad-conduct discharge from the Army. USS Daniel Inouye returns to Naval Station Pearl Harbor eight days ahead of schedule after a maintenance period. The Destroyer is named for the late Hawaiian Senator, who earned a Medal of Honor in World War II.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 00:15
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91811
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111699063.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|14
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|0
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This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 13, 2026, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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