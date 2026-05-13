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    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 13, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 13, 2026

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    JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Audio by Seaman Apprentice Collin Rhyins 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The cost of the Iran war has reached an estimated 29 billion dollars, lawmakers say they need another Pentagon funding request immediately. A U.S. Soldier charged with sexual abuse of a fellow soldier has been sentenced to 17 months in prison, reduction in rank, and a bad-conduct discharge from the Army. USS Daniel Inouye returns to Naval Station Pearl Harbor eight days ahead of schedule after a maintenance period. The Destroyer is named for the late Hawaiian Senator, who earned a Medal of Honor in World War II.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 00:15
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91811
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111699063.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines May 13, 2026, by SA Collin Rhyins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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