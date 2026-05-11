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    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: May 11, 2026

    Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: May 11, 2026

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    JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Audio by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In these Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: The body of 1st Lt. Kendrick Key of Virginia, was recovered along the Moroccan shoreline; A U.S. Navy Super Hornet disabled two Iranian oil tankers; and the Pentagon released 162 previously classified UFO files.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 21:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91810
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111698983.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stars and Stripes Frontline Headlines: May 11, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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