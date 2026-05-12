Commander James R. Beaty, the Executive Officer (XO) of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi in Japan, delivers a message regarding driving safety.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 19:31
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91809
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111698968.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Atsugi Driving Safety Interview, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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