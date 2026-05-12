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    NAF Atsugi Driving Safety Interview

    NAF Atsugi Driving Safety Interview

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    JAPAN

    05.13.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Commander James R. Beaty, the Executive Officer (XO) of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi in Japan, delivers a message regarding driving safety.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 19:31
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91809
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111698968.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Atsugi Driving Safety Interview, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    driving
    driving habits
    driving accidents
    Driving Accident
    driving distracted accident safety wreck texting

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