NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (May 12, 2026) An interview with Sydney Vores and Danita McLeod, Liberty Center Sigonella representatives, to discuss upcoming shuttles for trips to the mall, as well as upcoming Liberty Center events. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoW personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Hart)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 11:37
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91808
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111697572.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:24
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Afternoon Alibi with Sydney Vores and Danita Mcleod, by PO3 Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.