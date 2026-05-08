Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Leadership Insight: U.S. Army, retired Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood

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Leadership Insight: Improving Public Sector Inefficiencies with Private Sector Solutions. After a distinguished 38-year career in the U.S. Army, retired Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood made the transition from active duty to the private sector. His military journey began as an infantry private, then progressed through his Army career as an aviator, who served in both conventional forces and special operations, then ultimately joined the Army Acquisition Workforce.



Read the article: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/564911/leadership-insight-improving-public-sector-inefficiencies-with-private-sector-solutions