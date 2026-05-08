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    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Leadership Insight: U.S. Army, retired Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood

    Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Leadership Insight: U.S. Army, retired Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Audio by Rebecca Wright 

    U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center

    Leadership Insight: Improving Public Sector Inefficiencies with Private Sector Solutions. After a distinguished 38-year career in the U.S. Army, retired Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood made the transition from active duty to the private sector. His military journey began as an infantry private, then progressed through his Army career as an aviator, who served in both conventional forces and special operations, then ultimately joined the Army Acquisition Workforce.

    Read the article: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/564911/leadership-insight-improving-public-sector-inefficiencies-with-private-sector-solutions

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91802
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111694901.mp3
    Length: 00:08:33
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Behind The Frontlines: Enabling the Warfighter - Leadership Insight: U.S. Army, retired Lt. Gen. Neil Thurgood, by Rebecca Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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