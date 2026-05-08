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    The Pulse

    The Pulse

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    CUBA

    05.08.2026

    Audio by Seaman Ayanna Mahurin 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    The Pulse is a radio segment featuring Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay leadership and staff, discussing various topics related to health, wellness, and military readiness. The Pulse was hosted May 8, 2026.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.11.2026 12:14
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91799
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111694036.mp3
    Length: 00:39:28
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse, by SN Ayanna Mahurin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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