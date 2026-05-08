Radio Spot - Situational Awareness

A 30-second radio spot on the importance of situational awareness while traveling that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 11, 2026, to May 11, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 08:31
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91798
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111693980.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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