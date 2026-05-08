Job Info Fair Spot

This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the Job Info Fair on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 8, 2026. The fair will be held on May 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Jack Wilkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2026 03:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91796
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111693689.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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