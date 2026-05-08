Give it One Shot Spot

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This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the Give it One Shot Dungeons & Dragons event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The event invites all adult personnel on base who enjoy Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop games, and it is held on the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Thursday of each month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)