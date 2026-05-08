This is a 30-second radio spot highlighting the Give it One Shot Dungeons & Dragons event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The event invites all adult personnel on base who enjoy Dungeons & Dragons and other tabletop games, and it is held on the 1st, 2nd, and 4th Thursday of each month. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 08:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91789
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689792.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Give it One Shot Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.