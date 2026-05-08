Memorial Day Lunch Spot

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This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the Memorial Day Lunch Event at the Mosel Dining Facility on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The Memorial Day Lunch will be held on May 25 to honor all past and present service members, offering a moment to reflect, show gratitude and stand together in pride. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)