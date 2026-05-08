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    Memorial Day Lunch Spot

    Memorial Day Lunch Spot

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    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the Memorial Day Lunch Event at the Mosel Dining Facility on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The Memorial Day Lunch will be held on May 25 to honor all past and present service members, offering a moment to reflect, show gratitude and stand together in pride. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 08:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91788
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689788.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Lunch Spot, by A1C Keithler Bellany, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Radio News
    AFN Spandahlem
    Airman 1st Class Keithler Bellany

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