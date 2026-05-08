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    Radio Spot - SKIES Soccer Summer Camps

    Radio Spot - SKIES Soccer Summer Camps

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second radio spot on SKIES Soccer Summer Camp registration that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 8, 2026, to Aug. 12, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91787
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689786.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - SKIES Soccer Summer Camps, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Soccer
    Registration
    AFN
    Sports

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