Radio Spot - SKIES Soccer Summer Camps

A 30-second radio spot on SKIES Soccer Summer Camp registration that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from May 8, 2026, to Aug. 12, 2026, in Kaiserslautern, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 07:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91787
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689786.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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