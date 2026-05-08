A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on immunization week with Lt. Col. Christine Bacsa, Public Health Command Europe Army public health nurse, and updates on student resources with Mr. Patrick Buckley, Ramstein Middle School principal, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 07:48
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91784
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689718.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Immunizations and Student Preparedness, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.