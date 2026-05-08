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    KMC Update - Immunizations and Student Preparedness

    KMC Update - Immunizations and Student Preparedness

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    KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.05.2026

    Audio by Airman Treyus Rawls 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on immunization week with Lt. Col. Christine Bacsa, Public Health Command Europe Army public health nurse, and updates on student resources with Mr. Patrick Buckley, Ramstein Middle School principal, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 6, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman First Class Treyus Rawls)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 07:48
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91784
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689718.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KAISERSESCH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Immunizations and Student Preparedness, by Amn Treyus Rawls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    AVID program
    Ramstein Middle School
    Public Health Command Europe
    Immunization Week

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