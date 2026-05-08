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    KMC Update - Mental Health and Post Office Updates

    KMC Update - Mental Health and Post Office Updates

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    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Mental Health Awareness Month with Lt. Col. Shauntel Haas, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron psychiatric nurse practitioner, and Ramstein Northside Post Office updates with Airman 1st Class Shrin Afshari, 786th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 8, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 04:36
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91782
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689637.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Mental Health and Post Office Updates, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    86th OMRS
    AFN
    Mental Health
    Post Office

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