KMC Update - Mental Health and Post Office Updates

A Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on Mental Health Awareness Month with Lt. Col. Shauntel Haas, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron psychiatric nurse practitioner, and Ramstein Northside Post Office updates with Airman 1st Class Shrin Afshari, 786th Force Support Squadron postal clerk, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, May 8, 2026. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 04:36
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91782
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689637.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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