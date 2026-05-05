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    Kadena receives F-15EX

    Kadena receives F-15EX

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austyn Riley 

    AFN Okinawa

    Col. Gerard Carisio, 18th Maintenance Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Toombs, 18th Maintenance Group Senior enlisted leader, talks about the F-15EXs coming to Kadena Air base, May 8, 2026.. The new F-15EX will enhance Kadena Air Base's ability to project combat air power and deterrence though strength. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 22:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 91770
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689218.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kadena receives F-15EX, by PO2 Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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