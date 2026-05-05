Kadena receives F-15EX

Col. Gerard Carisio, 18th Maintenance Group commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James Toombs, 18th Maintenance Group Senior enlisted leader, talks about the F-15EXs coming to Kadena Air base, May 8, 2026.. The new F-15EX will enhance Kadena Air Base's ability to project combat air power and deterrence though strength. (U.S. Navy Audio by Mass communications Specialist 2nd Class Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 22:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91770
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689218.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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