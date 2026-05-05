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    Yokota Command Interview

    Yokota Command Interview

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    JAPAN

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    374th Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sergeant Colby Brusch speaks on the 2026 Friendship Festival event on Yokota Air Base.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.07.2026 21:17
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 91769
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111689117.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Command Interview, by Amn Ethan Manalastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Friendship Festival
    Interview audio
    Yokota Air Base

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