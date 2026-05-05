Yokota Command Interview

374th Senior Enlisted Leader Chief Master Sergeant Colby Brusch speaks on the 2026 Friendship Festival event on Yokota Air Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 21:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|91769
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111689117.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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