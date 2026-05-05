260507-N-PS829-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 7, 2026) AFN radio news highlighting the implementation of the Munitions Tracking tool in Djibouti and U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command participation in the Orion 2026 exercise. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Karris Battle)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 12:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91767
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111687694.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Munitions Tracking Tool in Djibouti and Orion 2026 Exercise, by PO2 Karris Battle and SA Christy Valenzuela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.