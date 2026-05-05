A radio spot highlighting the annual Primavera Bazaar at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15-17, 2026. The bazaar consists of shopping, food, crafts and is intended to foster stronger partnerships between the U.S. and Italian community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 03:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91765
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111686716.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Primavera Bazaar 2026, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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