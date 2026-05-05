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    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Primavera Bazaar 2026

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Primavera Bazaar 2026

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.06.2026

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse 

    AFN Aviano

    A radio spot highlighting the annual Primavera Bazaar at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15-17, 2026. The bazaar consists of shopping, food, crafts and is intended to foster stronger partnerships between the U.S. and Italian community. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Sydney Shouse)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 03:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 91765
    Filename: 2605/DOD_111686716.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Primavera Bazaar 2026, by A1C Sydney Shouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    bazaar
    community
    shopping
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    31st Fighter Wing

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