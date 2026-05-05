This is a 15-second radio spot highlighting the Kids Bowl Free event at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 7, 2026. The Eifel Lanes Bowling Center will be offering free bowling for children from June 10 to Aug. 14, 2026. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Ryan Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:27
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|91763
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111686529.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kids Bowl Free Spot, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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