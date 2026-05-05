AFN Naples Radio News - AL26 & Drone Training

260505-N-GL546-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 5, 2026) AFN Naples radio news highlighting Exercise African Lion 26 and a U.S. Army drone training exercise in Hohenfels, Germany. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Christy Valenzuela)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2026 08:19
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|91761
|Filename:
|2605/DOD_111686515.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2026
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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